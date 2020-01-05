HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $19.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 39.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 6,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HP by 22.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,735 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $265,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in HP by 5.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in HP by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,102,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,421,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,431. HP has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

