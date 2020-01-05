IDEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $290.00 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $290.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00191165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.50 or 0.01519623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00122519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,410,210 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.