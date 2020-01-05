Insider Buying: Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Purchases £8,396.64 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider Susan Hansen bought 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £8,396.64 ($11,045.30).

LON UEM opened at GBX 239 ($3.14) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 229.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 255 ($3.35).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 1.93 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

