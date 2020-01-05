Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Insmed and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Insmed stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Insmed has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $33.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter worth $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Insmed by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Insmed by 26.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 1,002.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

