Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 88,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.19%.

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $230,871.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $230,871.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $278,719.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $278,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,984 shares of company stock worth $1,203,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,501,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 50.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

