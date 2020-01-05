IOST (IOST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.30 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange, HitBTC, ABCC and OKEx. IOST has a market cap of $60.03 million and $19.30 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.85 or 0.05982666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028535 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001317 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Upbit, Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, BigONE, CoinBene, IDEX, BitMax, Cobinhood, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Zebpay, Bitkub, DDEX, Livecoin, IDAX, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMart, GOPAX, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Bitrue, Hotbit, Bithumb, OKEx, Koinex, WazirX, CoinZest and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

