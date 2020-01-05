IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut IPSEN S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised IPSEN S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IPSEN S A/S stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. 826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301. IPSEN S A/S has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

