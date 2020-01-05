ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

NYSE ANIX opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. ITUS has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $5.70.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

