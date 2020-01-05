Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Price Target to C$1.30

Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.40 to C$1.30 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TGOD opened at C$0.72 on Thursday. Green Organic Dutchman has a fifty-two week low of C$0.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86.

Get Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.