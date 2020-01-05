Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $65.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $6,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $40,456,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 96.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Kellogg by 70.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Kellogg by 16.0% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,322. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $69.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.