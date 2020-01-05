KeyCorp Trims Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Target Price to $52.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.79%.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $500,743.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Roedel bought 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $249,864.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,738 shares in the company, valued at $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

