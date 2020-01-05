Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to report sales of $4.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the highest is $4.51 billion. Kimberly Clark reported sales of $4.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year sales of $18.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.37 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.51 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,632,000 after buying an additional 1,259,990 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,395,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after buying an additional 818,574 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,064,000 after buying an additional 803,121 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,308,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 904,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after buying an additional 667,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $135.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,222. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.49. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $143.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

