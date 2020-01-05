Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to report sales of $4.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the highest is $4.51 billion. Kimberly Clark reported sales of $4.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year sales of $18.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.37 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.51 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimberly Clark.
Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,632,000 after buying an additional 1,259,990 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,395,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after buying an additional 818,574 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,064,000 after buying an additional 803,121 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,308,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 904,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after buying an additional 667,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:KMB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $135.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,222. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.49. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $143.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.
About Kimberly Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
Featured Story: Profit Margin
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly Clark (KMB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.