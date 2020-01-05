Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives $21.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSA. ValuEngine raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 447,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,687. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 372,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 139,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.