Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives $21.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSA. ValuEngine raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 447,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,687. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 372,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 139,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit