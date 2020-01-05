Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

KEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Korea Electric Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of KEP opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 48.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 131.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 1,110.6% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

