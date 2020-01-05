Kuai Token (KT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.41 million and $4.21 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC on major exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00190823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.81 or 0.01492424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,820,138 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.