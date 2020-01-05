Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 36.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 135.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,214,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.19. 93,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,446. The firm has a market cap of $873.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

