Lambda (LAMB) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Lambda token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit, Huobi and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $19.90 million and approximately $46.38 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00190696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.25 or 0.01487252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,113,992 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

