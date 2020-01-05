LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

LC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LendingClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

LC opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.60. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.63 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

In related news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $150,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $27,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,835.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $470,209. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 372.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 290,875 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

