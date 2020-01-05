Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) Insider Stuart Legg Acquires 36 Shares

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) insider Stuart Legg acquired 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £148.68 ($195.58).

MAI stock opened at GBX 407 ($5.35) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 409.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 427.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 million and a PE ratio of 15.02. Maintel Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 376 ($4.95) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($8.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

