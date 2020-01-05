Maker Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Maker has a market capitalization of $440.87 million and $3.75 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for about $440.87 or 0.05947844 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, GOPAX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036160 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, CoinMex, DDEX, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, GOPAX, HitBTC, BitMart, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, OasisDEX, OKEx, Bibox and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

