Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post $58.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.94 million. Materialise posted sales of $56.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $220.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.78 million to $222.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $248.53 million, with estimates ranging from $247.31 million to $249.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.11 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTLS shares. BidaskClub cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Materialise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Materialise by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Materialise by 5,525.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Materialise by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Materialise by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Materialise stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,670. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $974.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.43 and a beta of 0.40. Materialise has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

