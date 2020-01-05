Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Menlo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

