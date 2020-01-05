Metal Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.25 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Metal has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and $3.69 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Upbit, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00190736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.01529373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00016859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,083,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Tidex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, OKEx, Binance, Huobi, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.