Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mobileiron from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileiron has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.81.

MOBL stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $520.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. Mobileiron has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,495,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 552,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,442,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 687,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 271.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 941,078 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 135.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 655,845 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

