MonaCoin (MONA) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.36 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00010784 BTC on popular exchanges including Fisco, CryptoBridge, Bitbank and QBTC. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $52.54 million and $1.36 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,414.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.29 or 0.01838997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.03022252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00588103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00730796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00066245 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00419200 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, QBTC, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Bitbank, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Zaif and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

