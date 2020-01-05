Monarch Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Monarch has a total market cap of $91,593.00 and $4,666.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monarch token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, Monarch has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00190282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.01507301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch Token Profile

Monarch’s genesis date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,691,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom . The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken . The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

