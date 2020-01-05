Monero (XMR) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $53.93 or 0.00727352 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Bitbns, Trade Satoshi and OpenLedger DEX. Monero has a market capitalization of $937.67 million and $50.53 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001976 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,387,053 coins. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: B2BX, Bithumb, Graviex, Gate.io, CoinEx, Liquid, Poloniex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Binance, BTC-Alpha, DragonEX, Bitbns, Coindeal, Bitlish, Ovis, BTC Trade UA, Upbit, Coinroom, Kraken, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Huobi, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Crex24, Instant Bitex, Mercatox, Coinut, OpenLedger DEX, OKEx, Coinbe, Exmo, Tux Exchange, Nanex, BitBay, Exrates, Bisq and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

