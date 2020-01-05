Moody’s’ (MCO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $228.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Moody’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.82.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $241.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.95. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $138.47 and a 12-month high of $241.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 138.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

