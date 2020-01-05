Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.67.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NYSE MUSA traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 486,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,737. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.04. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after buying an additional 107,165 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after buying an additional 93,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,841,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Murphy USA by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

