Neblio (NEBL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.24 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Neblio has a market cap of $6.24 million and $69,473.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00005490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022100 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,898,404 coins and its circulating supply is 15,283,537 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

