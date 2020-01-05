Nebulas (NAS) Market Cap Achieves $19.25 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00004999 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Binance and Allcoin. In the last week, Nebulas has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $19.25 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.73 or 0.05944155 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029080 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001923 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 70,974,152 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allcoin, LBank, Binance, BCEX, Gate.io, Neraex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

