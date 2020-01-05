Needham & Company LLC Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $167.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $154.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

