Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
NEPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 265.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.61% and a negative net margin of 187.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
