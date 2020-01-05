New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.

New York Times has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Times to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

New York Times stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.16. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYT. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

In related news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,267,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 487,303 shares in the company, valued at $15,218,472.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $2,038,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,830,649.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

