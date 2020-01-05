Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $97.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Nike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.87.

NYSE NKE opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,683,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,520. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at $12,862,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

