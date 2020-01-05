Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Noah from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Noah from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Noah has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.09.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of Noah stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Noah has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $60.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noah will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 2,302.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 444,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,927,000 after buying an additional 425,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Noah during the second quarter worth about $4,994,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Noah during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 98.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.