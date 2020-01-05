Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on NWPX. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Pipe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $75.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

