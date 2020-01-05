NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,784. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.07. 5,144,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,879,603. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $241.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

