Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives $8.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,819. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after buying an additional 97,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 25.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,158,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 434,693 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.8% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 592,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 234,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 92,165 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Analyst Recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit