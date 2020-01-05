Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives $8.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,819. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after buying an additional 97,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 25.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,158,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 434,693 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.8% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 592,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 234,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 92,165 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

