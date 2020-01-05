Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) & Kennedy-Wilson (NASDAQ:KW) Financial Survey

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -14.86% -4.29% -1.54% Kennedy-Wilson 15.99% 18.10% 3.36%

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and Kennedy-Wilson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67 Kennedy-Wilson 0 0 2 0 3.00

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential downside of 16.61%. Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus target price of $27.26, suggesting a potential upside of 20.78%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Kennedy-Wilson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $426.56 million 3.57 -$21.88 million $7.95 3.97 Kennedy-Wilson $773.50 million 4.16 $150.00 million N/A N/A

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Office Properties Income Trust on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES). The KW Investments segment invests the capital of the company in real estate assets and loans secured by real estate either on its own or with strategic partners through publicly traded companies, joint ventures, separate accounts, and funds. The IMRES segment includes the investment management platform of the company along with its property services, research, brokerage and auction, and conventional sales divisions. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

