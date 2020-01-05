OmiseGO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.15 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00008655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Independent Reserve, BitMart and Exmo. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $90.00 million and $43.15 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000413 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Poloniex, IDEX, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Fatbtc, Ovis, CoinBene, Tidex, Bittrex, C2CX, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Braziliex, Upbit, DDEX, Coinrail, BitMart, BigONE, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Liqui, Coinsuper, Vebitcoin, TOPBTC, Exmo, ABCC, COSS, Bancor Network, Hotbit, CoinEx, Huobi, BX Thailand, IDAX, Koinex, Kucoin, ZB.COM, GOPAX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger, DragonEX, Bit-Z, TDAX, IDCM, Binance, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, OKEx, Crex24, B2BX, FCoin, BitBay, Tokenomy, Coinnest, Neraex, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Independent Reserve, Kyber Network, Coinone, BitForex, Iquant and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

