Open Trading Network (OTN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,948.00

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $22,948.00 and $219.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00191091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.01531320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00122690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bit-Z and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

