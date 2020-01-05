Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KIDS. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of KIDS opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. Orthopediatrics has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $781.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.28.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 258,146 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 513,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 149,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 84,205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,055,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

