OST (OST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $129,033.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, OST has traded up 1% against the dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $129,033.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, OKEx, Upbit and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00190540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.01495408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,344,683 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx, Huobi and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.