Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PATK. ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,053 shares in the company, valued at $33,158,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 172,982 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,591. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 20.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 187.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

