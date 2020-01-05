PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $114.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $89.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued an average rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $96.99 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $73.92 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 117.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,863,000 after buying an additional 205,849 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

