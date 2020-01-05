Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Achieves $1.83 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $501,982.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bitbns, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

