Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PINC. Canaccord Genuity raised Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered Premier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price objective on Premier and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.44.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $301,594.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 60.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 167,102 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 767.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 36.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

