QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on QCRH. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of QCR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of QCRH opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. QCR has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1,017.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 135,798 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 438,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

