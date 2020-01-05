QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Hits $2.95 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Binance. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $52,065.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00189409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.01505986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00122773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024414 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinnest, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

